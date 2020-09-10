Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading 8.1% Higher

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)’s stock price traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.36. 442,880 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 152,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Manchester United has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $663.72 million, a P/E ratio of -241.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Manchester United by 12.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,030 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manchester United by 107.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Manchester United by 29.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

