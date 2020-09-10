Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.16

Shares of Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 129750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

