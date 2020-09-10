Mather Group LLC. Acquires 58,094 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

IGSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,131. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96.

