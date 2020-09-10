Mather Group LLC. Acquires 6,262 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after buying an additional 666,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,210,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.54. The company has a market cap of $392.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

