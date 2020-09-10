Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 140,068 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000. Oracle makes up about 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 57.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.98.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $57.33. 20,263,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,164,274. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.