Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 36,105 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94,961.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,698,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,825,000.

FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. 303,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

