Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 36,105 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94,961.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,698,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,825,000.

FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. 303,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit