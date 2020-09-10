Mather Group LLC. Buys 175,097 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,097 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $69,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,324.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

ANGL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. 2,226,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

