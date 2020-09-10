Mather Group LLC. Buys 6,580 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in 3M by 33.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after buying an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.15. 2,054,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.18. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

