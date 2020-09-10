Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,803 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

IEUR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 150,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

