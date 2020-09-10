Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.22. 5,056,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,172. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

