Mather Group LLC. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.56. 10,985,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.