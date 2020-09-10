Mather Group LLC. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $136.70. 5,242,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average is $121.19. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

