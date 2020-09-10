Mather Group LLC. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.09. The stock had a trading volume of 604,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,744. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $250.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

