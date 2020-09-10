Mather Group LLC. Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of ACWI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.51. 3,072,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,426. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40.

