Mather Group LLC. Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,863. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

