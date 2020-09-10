Mather Group LLC. Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.24. 3,324,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,366. The company has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.90 and a 200 day moving average of $189.06. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $219.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

