Mather Group LLC. Has $7.15 Million Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up about 0.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $6,341,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,635 shares of company stock worth $8,630,232 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.72. 1,760,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

