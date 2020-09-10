Mather Group LLC. Has $73.58 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,388 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 3.18% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $73,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 167,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 236,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

