Mather Group LLC. Has $9.17 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,460 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.01% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 129.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $59.81.

