Mather Group LLC. Has $90.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $90,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,465,000 after purchasing an additional 80,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $194,454,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.64 and its 200 day moving average is $193.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

