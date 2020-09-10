Mather Group LLC. Has $924,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 86,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $113.39. The stock had a trading volume of 733,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,170. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.