Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,714 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 2.39% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $151,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 644,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,312,000 after acquiring an additional 82,803 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 94,346.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,840,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 753,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,899. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.