Mather Group LLC. Makes New $936,000 Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nike by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nike by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,903,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.16.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $114.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,032,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,221. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

