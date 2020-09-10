Mather Group LLC. Purchases 187,279 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.88% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $90,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $872,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.41. The company had a trading volume of 185,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,998. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $223.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

