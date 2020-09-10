Mather Group LLC. Sells 16,476 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $53,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,960,403,000 after buying an additional 931,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after acquiring an additional 424,795 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $596,586,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,104. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.