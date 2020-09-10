Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,531 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,308,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,496. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

