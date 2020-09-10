Mather Group LLC. Sells 35,718 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,601,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.