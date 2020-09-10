Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Sound Point Capital Management LP

Sound Point Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,077 shares during the quarter. Maxar Technologies accounts for about 3.4% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sound Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 504.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,041 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 544,213 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 68,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Maxar Technologies Inc has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

