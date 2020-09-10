Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of GETVF stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the indirect management of a public television (TV) service in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It also invests in audiovisual rights and film production; and sells advertising.

