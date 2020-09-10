MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Down 10.8%

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) traded down 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.07. 1,309,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,118,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$2.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.56.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

