Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 227,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.57. 6,583,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,037,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $210.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.