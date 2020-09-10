Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $83.57. 6,586,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,037,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $210.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

