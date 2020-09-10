Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,499 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 3.5% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 210,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 153,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,221,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.