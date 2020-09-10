Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (64) (($0.84)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
MTPH traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 33.30 ($0.44). 383,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,232. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.05. Midatech Pharma has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.
Midatech Pharma Company Profile
