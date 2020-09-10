Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (64) (($0.84)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

MTPH traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 33.30 ($0.44). 383,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,232. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.05. Midatech Pharma has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.