Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP)’s share price rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 280,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,478,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midatech Pharma stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) by 939.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.47% of Midatech Pharma worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

