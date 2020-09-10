Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Releases Earnings Results

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Mirriad Advertising has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.40 ($0.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

Get Mirriad Advertising alerts:

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising Limited, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising solutions to advertisers, content distributors and producers, broadcasters, and brand owners and their agencies. The company offers embedded advertising into video. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.