Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Trading 10% Higher

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) traded up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.08. 627,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 344,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

