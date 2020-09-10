Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (CVE:MON)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Montero Mining and Exploration shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 18,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $766,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -9.47.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company focuses on exploring lithium, rare earths, phosphates, and battery metals. Its principal property is the Soris Lithium project located in central Namibia.

