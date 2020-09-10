MVL (MVL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $165,993.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, MVL has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, IDCM and IDEX. MVL has a total market cap of $5.71 million and $165,993.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.17 or 0.05149907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00053520 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,319 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, IDCM, Cryptology, CoinBene, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

