Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) were up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $40.85. Approximately 2,083,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,342,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

