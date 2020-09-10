Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Trading Down 5.4%

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 378,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 346,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Nanometrics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nanometrics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nanometrics stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 4.93% of Nanometrics worth $37,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

