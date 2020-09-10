Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 991,962 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.41% of Natera worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Natera by 11.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Natera by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $106,584.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,289.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,457 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $200,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,264 shares of company stock valued at $14,896,899 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $61.96. 15,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,244. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

