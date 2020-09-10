National Access Cannabis (CVE:META) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

National Access Cannabis Corp (CVE:META) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 42767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

About National Access Cannabis (CVE:META)

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of December 19, 2019, it had a portfolio of 36 licensed retail locations.

