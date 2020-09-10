National Bank Financial Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$11.48 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$6.27 and a twelve month high of C$13.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

