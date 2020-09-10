National Bank Financial Reiterates C$39.00 Price Target for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

National Bank Financial set a C$39.00 target price on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BLX. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

BLX stock opened at C$33.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.74. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

