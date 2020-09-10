Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Announces $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.
Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
