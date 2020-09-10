Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Announces $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

