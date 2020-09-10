Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Up 8.1%

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.60. 237,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 708,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.63.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 112.60% and a negative net margin of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neurometrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Neurometrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

