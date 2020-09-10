Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1710370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCU shares. Scotiabank upgraded Nevada Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.25 price target on Nevada Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $193.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.43.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

