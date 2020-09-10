New Commerce Split (TSE:YCM) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

New Commerce Split Corp (TSE:YCM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $1.80. New Commerce Split shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14.

About New Commerce Split (TSE:YCM)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

