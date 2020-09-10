New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,774 shares during the period. New Fortress Energy makes up approximately 3.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $23,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $6,998,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $272,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,232,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

NFE stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.22.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

In other news, Director C. William Griffin purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 12,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $278,941.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,377.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

